Juvenile in custody after incident Tuesday outside Liberty High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile is in custody following an altercation with a school resource officer Tuesday morning outside Liberty High School.

A Liberty Police Department spokesperson said around 9:05 a.m., the school’s SRO was patrolling the parking lot when he noticed a “suspicious person” standing near several vehicles.

When the officer checked on the person, the subject resisted and broke free from the officer.

The officer requested backup as the subject led officers on a foot chase.

About 10 minutes after making first contact, the juvenile subject was located at a nearby business and taken into custody without further incident.

The juvenile was referred to the Clay County Juvenile Office for further processing.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.