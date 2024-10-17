Juvenile injured after being struck by SUV driven by Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was struck Wednesday morning by an SUV driven by a member of the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

A police department spokesperson said the deputy was driving a sheriff's department SUV south on North 82nd Street approaching Wood Avenue.

A teenager walking south on a sidewalk on North 82nd Street walked into the street before reaching the crosswalk, according to the police department spokesperson.

The deputy swerved to avoid the teen, but the SUV's front quarter panel hit and knocked down the teen.

Police said the victim did not suffer serious injuries, but was taken to a hospital.

Officials said all parties involved are cooperating with the investigation.

