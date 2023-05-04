Juvenile involved in vandalizing Blue Valley High School with antisemitic, racist messages pleads guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile pleaded guilty to one count of burglary Thursday for an incident at Blue Valley High School in which antisemitic and racist messages were sprayed inside the school press box.

KSHB 41 is not naming the teen because he is a minor.

Burglary to a building is a Level 7 non-person felony.

In January Blue Valley Schools investigated an incident in which racist and antisemitic messages were spray painted around parts of Blue Valley High School and in its press box.

Three juveniles and Wade R. Schemenauer, 18, were each charged with one count of burglary and criminal damage.

Community leaders, especially those in the Jewish community, said they were filled with disgust from the incident.

Two other juveniles and Wade R. Schemenauer, 18 also charged with one count of burglary and criminal damage.

Burglary to a building is a Level 7 non-person felony and criminal damage to a property is a Level 9 non-person felony.

The juvenile will be sentenced on June 22. A parent of his is required to appear at the sentencing.

Two other juveniles and Schemenauer await their plea hearings.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.