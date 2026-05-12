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Juvenile on mini-bike seriously injured in Monday night crash in Independence

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Charlie Keegan
An Independence, Missouri, police vehicle.
INDEPENDENCE POLICE.jpg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile operating a mini-bike was seriously injured in a crash Monday night in Independence.

Police say around 7:48 p.m. Monday, the juvenile operating the mini-bike and a 2025 Toyota Tacoma pickup collided in the intersection of U.S. 24 Highway and Liberty Street.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Tacoma was not seriously injured and remained at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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