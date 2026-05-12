Juvenile on mini-bike seriously injured in Monday night crash in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile operating a mini-bike was seriously injured in a crash Monday night in Independence.

Police say around 7:48 p.m. Monday, the juvenile operating the mini-bike and a 2025 Toyota Tacoma pickup collided in the intersection of U.S. 24 Highway and Liberty Street.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Tacoma was not seriously injured and remained at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

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