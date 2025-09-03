Juvenile pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in shooting death of popular Irish chef, Shaun Brady

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jackson County Family Court to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Shaun Brady, a well-known Kansas City, Missouri, Irish chef and restaurant owner.

He was sentenced within the juvenile justice system. No further hearings will be held, according to a statement from the 16th Judicial Circuit in Jackson County.

Brady was killed on Aug. 28, 2024, outside his popular restaurant, Brady & Fox, in the Brookside neighborhood.

The juvenile was originally charged in juvenile court with second-degree murder, or in the alternative, felony murder, attempted stealing of a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.

A judge ruled the teen's case would be kept in juvenile court and not moved to adult status.

Two other teenagers were charged in the case, but their charges were dropped.

