Juvenile shot, critically injured Tuesday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A male juvenile under the age of 15 was struck by gunfire Tuesday night, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 10300 block of E. 42nd.

Upon arrival, officers applied pressure to the victim's wound and contacted medics with the fire department.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Wednesday morning, police said medical staff shared the victim was alert and talking. However, he remains critical.

—

