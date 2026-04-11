Juvenile struck by KCPD patrol vehicle after running into roadway Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile female was struck by a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department patrol vehicle Saturday morning, sending her to the hospital with critical injuries.

The collision occurred around 5:30 a.m. near Armour Boulevard and Tracy Avenue.

The marked patrol vehicle, a blue Ford Explorer, was driving nonemergent east on Armour Boulevard when the juvenile ran out from between two parked cars and into the roadway, according to KCPD.

The juvenile ran directly in front of the police vehicle and was hit by the right front end.

KCPD reports the juvenile was taken to a local hospital and is currently in serious but stable condition. The two officers in the patrol car did not sustain any injuries.

An investigation into the collision is underway, per police.

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