Juvenile suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Kansas City, Missouri, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that occurred in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night.

The child was transported to an area hospital where they're expected to recover.

Detectives are working to figure out the location of where the juvenile was shot.

No information on the child's age or the location of the shooting was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .