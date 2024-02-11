Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Juvenile suffers non-life-threatening injuries in south KCMO shooting Saturday afternoon

KCPD car
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KCPD car
Posted at 9:36 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 22:37:10-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri, according to a spokesperson with KCPD.

The juvenile victim said he was at a residence in the 9800 block of Donnelly Avenue when he was shot around 2:40 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, per KCPD.

The victim was transported via EMS to a hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone