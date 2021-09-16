Juvenile victim of accidental shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile was shot near East 46th Street and Brush Creek Boulevard Thursday afternoon.
Kansas City, Missouri, police said the injuries are minor and not life-threatening.
It is believed the shooting happened inside a vehicle and was accidental.
The age of the victim was not released.
The incident is under investigation.
