Juvenile victim of accidental shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile was shot near East 46th Street and Brush Creek Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said the injuries are minor and not life-threatening.

It is believed the shooting happened inside a vehicle and was accidental.

The age of the victim was not released.

The incident is under investigation.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .