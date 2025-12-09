KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of Kansas City-area law enforcement continued training Tuesday as part of preparations for next summer’s World Cup.

Last week, FIFA released the group stage match schedule for next summer’s World Cup 2026 . Kansas City is slated to host six matches, including four group stage matches: Argentina vs. Algeria, Ecuador vs. Curaçao, Netherlands vs. Tunisia, and Austria vs. Algeria.

Kansas City will also host a Round of 32 match and a quarterfinal match.

KSHB FIFA World Cup 2026 Kansas City Group Stage match schedule

As KC2026 plans out the logistics of hosting fans for the six matches, members of law enforcement took part in training Tuesday.

“We are planning and preparing and continually training,” the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said in a social media post . “Today, our SWAT team, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, trained for rescue operations on public transit.”

Kansas City-area law enforcement continue training for World Cup safety

A KCPD spokesperson said while the scenario is “extremely rare,” it’s included in the scenarios they are training for.

“The world is coming to Kansas City, and we will be fully prepared,” KCPD said.

