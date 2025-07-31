Kansas City-area nurse charged with illegally obtaining Percocet, Oxycodone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors arrested and charged a Kansas City-area nurse earlier this month on allegations she illegally obtained Percocet and Oxycodone.

A federal grand jury indicted Brooke Haller on July 2 with four counts of possession of a controlled substance by deception and subterfuge.

Haller, 40, was arrested and made her initial appearance before a federal judge on July 2 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Prosecutors allege she obtained the two substances through misrepresentation and fraud in March, July, September and October 2024.

Additional details of the case were not available via online court records.

