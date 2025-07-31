Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Kansas City-area nurse charged with illegally obtaining Percocet, Oxycodone

Pills
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Patrick Sison/AP
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Pills
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors arrested and charged a Kansas City-area nurse earlier this month on allegations she illegally obtained Percocet and Oxycodone.

A federal grand jury indicted Brooke Haller on July 2 with four counts of possession of a controlled substance by deception and subterfuge.

Haller, 40, was arrested and made her initial appearance before a federal judge on July 2 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Prosecutors allege she obtained the two substances through misrepresentation and fraud in March, July, September and October 2024.

Additional details of the case were not available via online court records.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us