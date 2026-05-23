Kansas City-area police ramp up illegal street activity and DWI enforcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police departments in the Kansas City area made nearly 20 arrests related to illegal street activities, including drunk driving, Friday night.

During a DWI saturation operation in Independence, the police department made 92 vehicle stops, resulting in 39 hazardous moving violations and 65 nonmoving violations, according to a press release from the Independence Police Department.

IPD also made one DWI arrest and four other arrests — two of the arrests were related to felony drug charges and two were warrant arrests.

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In Kansas City, Missouri, officers arrested 13 suspects, recovered 10 firearms, handed out 41 citations and towed over a dozen vehicles, per a social media post from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

"Our officers are working for you, Kasnas City," the police department said on social media.

KCPD, along with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, said police encountered street racers, illegal dirt bikes, DUIs and other violations during their efforts.

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