Kansas City-bound plane involved in deadly crash early Tuesday in suburban St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash early Tuesday morning involving a Kansas City-based plane outside of St. Louis.

Around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, an Aero Commander 500 aircraft took off from the Spirit of St. Louis Airport bound for Kansas City. About 15 minutes into the flight, the pilot attempted to return to the airport.

Online flight tracker Flight Aware indicates the aircraft did not safely return to the airport.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, the St. Louis County Police Department’s Spirit of St. Louis Airport Detail was notified of a downed plane south of the airport runway.

Crews arrived and located the crashed plane. Police located the pilot, an adult male, deceased on the scene. Police do not believe there were any other passengers on board.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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