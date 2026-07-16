Kansas City fire crews rescue person stuck in a tube Thursday in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department assisted with a confined space rescue Thursday in the Northland.

Crews were called around 1:25 p.m. Thursday to the 7600 block of Northwest 144th Street for a person stuck in a tube.

The individual was lowered into the tube and unable to get back out due to a winch failing, per KCFD.

The first companies on the scene were able to assist with getting the person out of the tube before KCFD rescue crews arrived.

KCFD said the person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.

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