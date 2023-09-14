Kansas City firefighters rescue 4 people, 2 pets from apartment fire Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department rescued four people by ladder and two pets from an apartment fire in the city's northeast neighborhood Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Smart Avenue and Hardesty Avenue shortly after 8 a.m.

Fire Chief Michael Hopkins says smoke and fire was showing on arrival from the two-story building.

One man was hanging out a window, and was rescued by ladder from the fire department, along with three other residents and two pets.

Those rescued are currently being treated on the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

Fire crews are searching the three to four apartments in the building.

The fire is reported under control about thirty minutes later.

