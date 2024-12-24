Kansas City, Missouri, house fire leaves man with 'significant burns'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a house fire in the 1200 block of West 58th Street.

Crews reported heavy smoke from a two-story residence.

Firefighters used multiple handlines to extinguish the blaze, and searches of the structure came back clear.

However, KCPD said one man was treated and transported for "significant burns" he suffered while attempting to put the fire out.

Crews said the man was likely in his late 20s.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

