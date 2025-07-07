Kansas City, Kansas, 18-year-old died in July 3 crash on Missouri Highway 45 in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas, died in a July 3 car crash on Missouri Highway 45 in Platte County, Missouri.

The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. on Missouri 45 Highway north of Kisker Road, according to a news release from the Platte County Sheriff's Department.

A 2018 Kia Rio driven by Emmelie Rodriguez was going north on 45 Highway when it collided nearly head-on with a 2024 BMW 230i going south on 45 Highway, the news release states.

Rodriguez died at the scene.

The 79-year-old Topeka man driving the BMW and the 69-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car both suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to the news release.

The cause of the fatal accident is under investigation.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.