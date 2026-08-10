Kansas City, Kansas, detective on unpaid leave amid charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, police detective is on unpaid leave while he faces charges in Wyandotte County, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

John Stimach is charged with one felony count of unlawful acts concerning computers and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office reports the charges are related to incidents believed to have occurred on or around April 24.

KCKPD said the charges were the result of an internal investigation that was forwarded to the district attorney. While the department is unable to share more information on the case, a spokesperson said they can confirm the investigation "did not involve the misuse of KCKPD surveillance technology, including license plate readers, commonly referred to as Flock cameras."

Stimach, who has been an officer with KCKPD since 2014, was booked into the Wyandotte County Detention Center and released.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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