Kansas City, Kansas, man charged with sex crimes involving minor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 44-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged with three counts of sex crimes involving a minor dating back to Oct. 28 in Olathe.

Greg J. Young was arrested Thursday and booked into the Johnson County Jail on three felony charges: rape, aggravated sodomy by force and aggravated sexual battery.

The victim, who was born in 2007, did not know Young prior to the act, according to a police spokesperson.

Young remains in custody on a $1 million bond. He is set to make a court appearance Friday afternoon.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.