Kansas City, Kansas, man charged with sex crimes involving minor

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 12:08 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 13:08:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 44-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged with three counts of sex crimes involving a minor dating back to Oct. 28 in Olathe.

Greg J. Young was arrested Thursday and booked into the Johnson County Jail on three felony charges: rape, aggravated sodomy by force and aggravated sexual battery.

The victim, who was born in 2007, did not know Young prior to the act, according to a police spokesperson.

Young remains in custody on a $1 million bond. He is set to make a court appearance Friday afternoon.

