Kansas City, Kansas, man dies in crash Saturday on U.S.Highway 69

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old KCK man died Saturday in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 69 just over 20 feet south of Metropolitan Avenue.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log states Alex Gomez was driving south on U.S. 69 about 4:40 a.m. when he lost control of a 2017 Mazda 6 and struck the right barrier wall over Metropolitan Avenue.

The car also hit the right guardrail over Ruby Avenue and landed on its top in the southbound exit lane to Metropolitan Avenue, according to the patrol's crash log.

No other cars were involved in the wreck.

