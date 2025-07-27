KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man drowned Saturday night at Smithville Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the man was swimming around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in Smithville Lake near the Route W Bridge when he went under the water.

Rescue crews were called to the scene and found the man near where he had gone under.

The victim was declared deceased Sunday morning.

