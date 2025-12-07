Kansas City, Kansas, man killed in crash overnight in Lafayette County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was killed in a crash overnight in Lafayette County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the wreck happened shortly before 3:45 a.m. Sunday near Old Highway 40 at Route M.

The KCK man, 67, was driving a 2007 Acura TL when he failed to yield to a Lafayette County sheriff's deputy. As a result, a pursuit ensued, per the highway patrol.

During the pursuit, the man failed to negotiate a left turn and ended up traveling off the right side of the road and overturning.

MSHP said the man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

