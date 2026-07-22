Kansas City, Kansas, man struck, injured Tuesday night on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was struck and injured Tuesday night in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 419.4.

KHP said a 2013 Honda Accord was heading westbound when it struck a stationary 2013 Honda Civic, which then hit a pedestrian, the KCK man.

The Accord continued after hitting the Civic, going off the roadway to the right and striking the barrier wall.

The KCK man, 34, sustained suspected serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, KHP said.

The driver of the Accord, a 32-year-old woman from Overland Park, was not hurt in the collision.

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