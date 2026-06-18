Kansas City, Kansas, police and FBI investigating armed bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating an armed bank robbery that took place Wednesday in KCK.

The incident happened around 2:59 p.m. Wednesday at Country Club Bank, located at 11006 Parallel Parkway, according to KCKPD.

Police said a 5-foot-8-inch, "heavyset" man entered the bank and was armed. He pointed a weapon at employees as he made threats and demanded money.

Police said he fled in a vehicle, which was later found near Interstate 435 and Leavenworth Road.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.