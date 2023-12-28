Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for help in locating missing blind man last seen Dec. 13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen on Dec. 13.

Wilfred Powell, 67, was last seen at the Frank Williams Center in the 1200 block of N 7th Street, police said.

Powell was wearing a Black leather jacket with gray and white accents, gray athletic pants and Black and white shoes.

Police said his blind and lives with a mental health illness. Powell frequents the 2800 block of Sewell Avenue.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

