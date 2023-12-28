Watch Now
Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for help in locating missing blind man last seen Dec. 13

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 20:04:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen on Dec. 13.

Wilfred Powell, 67, was last seen at the Frank Williams Center in the 1200 block of N 7th Street, police said.

Powell was wearing a Black leather jacket with gray and white accents, gray athletic pants and Black and white shoes.

Police said his blind and lives with a mental health illness. Powell frequents the 2800 block of Sewell Avenue.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.


