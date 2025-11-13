Kansas City, Kansas police ask for public's help to find missing 76-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police issued a Silver Alert Wednesday night to help find Karen Dickerson, a 76-year-old woman who recently began experiencing cognitive decline.

Ms. Dickerson was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a bus stop near the University of Kansas Hospital.

Police said she was supposed to go to the area of 64th Street and State Avenue in KCK.

No word on whether Ms. Dickerson arrived at that location.

She is Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, tan coat, black boots and a gray hat.

Anyone with information about Karen Dickerson should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.