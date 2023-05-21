Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department investigates homicide after body found in house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A body was found in a house fire early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Major Case Unit is investigating the case as a homicide.

KCKPD officers arrived to the home in the 700 block of Broadview Avenue to assist the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department at around 12:32 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

