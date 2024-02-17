Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department investigates first homicide of 2024 Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating the first homicide of the year in KCK on Saturday, according to a press release.

Around 2:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Southridge Apartments in the 1100 block of County Line Road on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds deceased in an apartment.

A suspect, identified as an adult male, was taken into custody, per KCKPD.

