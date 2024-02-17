Watch Now
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department investigates first homicide of 2024 Saturday

Posted at 12:26 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 13:26:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating the first homicide of the year in KCK on Saturday, according to a press release.

Around 2:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Southridge Apartments in the 1100 block of County Line Road on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds deceased in an apartment.

A suspect, identified as an adult male, was taken into custody, per KCKPD.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

