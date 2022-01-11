Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department investigating Monday evening homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died in a shooting that happened on Monday evening in Kansas City, Kansas.
KCKPD officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of south 74th terrace just after 5 p.m.
There, a man was found shot to death inside a residence.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotlne at (816)-474-8477.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
