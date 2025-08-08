KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was involved in a police shooting Friday afternoon.

Kansas City, Kansas, police involved in shooting; no officers hurt, suspect hospitalized

A KCK police officer shot a person at about 4 p.m. near 82nd Street and State Avenue.

The person, who was possibly a robbery suspect, suffered critical injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

State Avenue is currently closed between 82nd and 84th streets.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is been called in investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

