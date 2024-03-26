Kansas City, Kansas, police identify man shot to death March 21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for the gunman responsible for the deadly shooting of a man in the 200 block of Southwest Boulevard on March 21.

Officers found Lyle W. Garrett, 49, of Kansas City, Kansas, suffering from a single gunshot wound at about 1 p.m. on March 21.

Garrett died the next day at a hospital.

No other information about the incident was available.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.