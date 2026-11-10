Kansas City, Kansas police investigate homicide after man found dead inside home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A homicide investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead inside his home Monday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

KCKPD said officers were dispatched to the area of Viewcrest and Manorcrest drives around 7:54 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located the man inside his home, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities did not identify the man or say how he died.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, according to police.

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