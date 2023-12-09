Kansas City, Kansas police investigate homicide in 6500 block of Kaw Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to an overnight homicide in Kansas City, Kansas.

Just after midnight on Saturday, KCKPD were dispatched to the 6500 block of Kaw Drive on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located an adult male who had been shot, per KCKPD.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is the 23rd homicide of 2023 in KCK, compared to 35 homicides in the city at this time last year.

