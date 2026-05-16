Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate Saturday death of 17-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have launched an investigation into the Saturday death of a 17-year-old boy.

A KCKPD spokesperson said 911 dispatchers received a call around 11 a.m. Saturday from a caller reporting an unconscious male in the 300 block of Stewart Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located the victim in a nearby wooded area. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause and manner of death weren’t immediately released.

KCKPD's Major Case Unit is investigating the case.

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