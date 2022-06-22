Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting that critically injured one person.

Officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Ruby Avenue under the 18th Street Expressway Bridge.

When they arrived, they found an adult male inside the vehicle, who was the victim of an apparent gunshot.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

This incident is currently under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

