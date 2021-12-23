Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating after juvenile shot, killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile was killed in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday night.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. near north 27th Street and Parallel Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim. He died on the scene.
No suspect information was immediately available.
This is a developing and will be updated.
