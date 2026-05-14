Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating double homicide in the 1700 Block of South 16th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 1700 block of South 16th Street.

Just before 3:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area on a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived, they located two men with apparent gunshot wounds, per KCKPD.

Both men were transported to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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