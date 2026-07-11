Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating fatal shooting Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was fatally shot Saturday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK police were dispatched for a shooting around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Kansas Avenue.

Responding officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds in the street. KCKPD said he was deceased upon their arrival.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is handling the investigation.

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