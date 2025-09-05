Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating fatal stabbing Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Thursday night.

Just before 7:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Kansas Avenue on a stabbing call.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a home suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said that everyone involved has been detained and is cooperating with investigators.

