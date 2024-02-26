Kansas City, Kansas Police investigating late night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating a homicide in the 2000 block of North 57th Terrace.

Police were called to that address around 10:30 p.m. on a disturbance.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been stabbed.

He died on the scene.

Police say a man was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing incident without incident.

