Kansas City, Kansas Police investigating man shot and killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of Greeley Ave.

Police say they responded to a shooting call at 1:42 a.m. and discovered a man in the street.

EMS pronounced him dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say persons of interest are cooperating with the investigation.

