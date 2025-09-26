Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Kansas City, Kansas Police investigating man shot and killed

Police say persons of interest are cooperating
KCK investigating homicide
Claire Bradshaw
KCKPD investigating homicide in 1500 block of Greeley Ave.
KCK investigating homicide
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of Greeley Ave.

Police say they responded to a shooting call at 1:42 a.m. and discovered a man in the street.

EMS pronounced him dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say persons of interest are cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us