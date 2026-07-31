Kansas City, Kansas Police investigating crash involving three motorbikes that killed one person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Traffic Fatality Unit is investigating a crash that killed one person.

Police say officers were called to the area of North 50th Terrace and State Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they determined that three people were headed west on State Avenue on motorbikes when they collided with a vehicle that was turning north on North 50th Terrace.

Police say one of the motorbike operators died on the scene.

Police say a second motorbike operator was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The third motorbike operator and the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

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If you have any information on this crash and you want or need to remain anonymous, contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

