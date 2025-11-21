Kansas City, Kansas police investigating Thursday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night.

Police say they were called to the area of the 400 block of Greeley Avenue around 8-30 p.m. on a shooting call.

When they arrived, police found one man outside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police did not give any information on what led up to the shooting or suspect information.

This is the 22nd homicide in Kansas City, Kansas this year.

