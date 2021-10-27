Kansas City, Kansas, police issue public safety warning, search for female suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has issued a public safety warning involving a woman allegedly involved in several crimes that happened on Wednesday.

A KCKPD spokeswoman said the woman allegedly stole a vehicle and may be involved in a homicide that happened in the area near 78th Street, close to State Avenue and 79th Street.

The suspect, described as white female in her late 20s or early 30s, was last seen driving a red Hyundai Tuscon.

The woman was last seen driving east near on Interstate 70 from 78th Street.

She is considered to be dangerous and possibly armed.

This is developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .