Kansas City, Kansas, police officer injured in collision by suspect fleeing scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a suspect fleeing a scene.

Officers with the KCK Police Department were dispatched Tuesday morning to the 600 block of Stewart Avenue on a reported disturbance.

While on scene, police worked to gain information from multiple individuals involved in the disturbance. One person fled the scene in a vehicle and struck a KCKPD officer who was on foot.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located the vehicle shortly after across the state line in Kansas City, Missouri, and the suspect was arrested by KCMO police.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.