Kansas City, Kansas, police officer shoots allegedly armed suspect in shoulder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident overnight involving an allegedly armed suspect and a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officer.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, KCK officers were called to an apartment complex near North 61st Street and Leavenworth Road.

The department had received a 911 call indicating an individual was firing a gun in the apartment’s parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers noted an open window on the second floor and a man armed with a rifle.

A KCK officer shot once at the suspect and struck the man in the shoulder.

KCKPD reported the man was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

