Suspect shot, killed by police in disturbance at house in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police shot and killed a man Friday afternoon as part of a disturbance at a KCK home.

According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 4:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of Winsdor Street.

The call was later upgraded to a shooting while officers were still responding.

The suspect allegedly tried to break-in to the residence in the area where the shooting occurred, but a resident in the house shot him.

When police arrived, officers saw the suspect with a gun and one or more officers also shot the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

