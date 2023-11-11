Kansas City, Kansas, police respond to 20th homicide of 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department are investigating the city's 20th homicide of 2023.

KCKPD police officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:20 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 2500 block of North 57th Street.

Police located a male victim in his late 20s outside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KCKPD Major Case Investigation Unit is investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

