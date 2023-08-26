Kansas City, Kansas, police respond to homicide in 5500 block of Leavenworth Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to a homicide Friday evening in the 5500 block of Leavenworth Road.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, KCKPD received a call on a reported shooting outside of a business. Police responded and located an adult male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital, where he died from injuries.

The shooting suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Tip may qualify for a cash reward.

